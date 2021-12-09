BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bowling Green 97, Glasgow 42
Elliott Co. 80, St. Patrick 45
Frederick Douglass 69, Cov. Holy Cross 67
Gallatin Co. 70, Eminence 57
Garrard Co. 83, Model 48
George Rogers Clark 97, Pendleton Co. 62
Highlands 65, St. Henry 55
Lloyd Memorial 75, Ryle 63
Madisonville-North Hopkins 89, Dawson Springs 41
Mayfield 60, Fort Campbell 26
Western Hills 85, Mercer Co. 52
•••
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 68, Greenup Co. 29
Bracken Co. 66, Fairview 15
Central Hardin 59, Elizabethtown 40
Great Crossing 73, Scott Co. 64
Lincoln Co. 44, Powell Co. 39
Madisonville-North Hopkins 64, Dawson Springs 37
Russell 65, Rowan Co. 49
Somerset 64, Rockcastle Co. 47
Southwestern 73, Clay Co. 37
Whitefield Academy 55, Oldham County 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com
