BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bowling Green 97, Glasgow 42

Elliott Co. 80, St. Patrick 45

Frederick Douglass 69, Cov. Holy Cross 67

Gallatin Co. 70, Eminence 57

Garrard Co. 83, Model 48

George Rogers Clark 97, Pendleton Co. 62

Highlands 65, St. Henry 55

Lloyd Memorial 75, Ryle 63

Madisonville-North Hopkins 89, Dawson Springs 41

Mayfield 60, Fort Campbell 26

Western Hills 85, Mercer Co. 52

•••

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 68, Greenup Co. 29

Bracken Co. 66, Fairview 15

Central Hardin 59, Elizabethtown 40

Great Crossing 73, Scott Co. 64

Lincoln Co. 44, Powell Co. 39

Madisonville-North Hopkins 64, Dawson Springs 37

Russell 65, Rowan Co. 49

Somerset 64, Rockcastle Co. 47

Southwestern 73, Clay Co. 37

Whitefield Academy 55, Oldham County 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com

