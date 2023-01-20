The Lady Storm moved to 14-5 on the season and remain perfect in District Thursday after defeating Caldwell County 64-44 on Thursday night. Hopkins County Central currently sits at 3-0 in the 7th District, having knocked off Dawson Springs and Madisonville earlier this season.
Central took the lead early as Emile Jones scored seven to lead the Lady Storm to a 19-9 lead after eight.
The Lady Tigers matched the Lady Storm point-for-point in the second quarter. With ten points each, Central headed to the locker room with a 29-19 lead.
The Lady Storm defense came through in the third, holding the Lady Tigers to just six points while Central added 13 of their own to extend their lead to 17 headed into the final quarter.
The Lady Tigers came out fighting in the final quarter with A.J. Hollowell nailing four triples for Caldwell but the Lady Storm answered with 23 of their own for a final score of 64-44.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 17 points, Tyah White had 13, Emile Jones finished with 12, Calajia Mason had 11, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had six, and Kenzleigh Harrison, Cassidy Knight, and Braylee Marsh all finished with two apiece.
Hopkins County Central will continue district play next week, when they face Dawson Springs on Friday. They will see the Lady Tigers again on Jan. 30, and will give Madisonville-North a rematch on Feb. 9, just a few weeks before the start of the post season.
