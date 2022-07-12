Monday night the Miners hosted the Louisville Jockeys at Elmar Kelley Stadium and got the win to break a four game losing streak.
Joe Peca from Cadiz took the mound for the Miners and held the Jockey’s scoreless for the first seven innings.
Madisonville got on board in the second inning after Jake O’Connell sent a shot over centerfield to take a early Miners lead 1-0. The next four innings were all defense for both teams as the score remained the same until the seventh inning.
In the seventh inning the Miners came alive after James Basham laid down a bunt towards the pitcher to get to first base. The next batter, Kobe Jones, hit a double to center to score Basham. A few plays later Jones scored on error by left fielder Max Samson to take a 3-0 lead. Madisonville would add three more runs in the innings off the bats of Jackson Lindsey scoring Nick Hammond, Jackson Owen hit a double to score Evan Liddie and Jake O’Connell hit a single to left field to score Luke Mitchell to make the score 6-0.
In the top of the eighth inning the Jockeys finally get things going with a two-run homers on a fly ball to center field to make it 6-2. Madisonville would hold Louisville in the ninth to get the “W.”
Joe Peca would get the win for the Miners, Peca surrendered zero runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out six. Joel Conners and Justin Naylor entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Naylor recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Miners.
Madisonville had 11 hits on the day and are now 16-17 on the season as of Tuesday.
