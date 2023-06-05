While the Owensboro RiverDawgs canceled two games against Madisonville during the opening weekend of the Ohio Valley League, the Miners still managed to get off to a 2-0 start to the season, knocking off Louisville and Muhlenberg County.
After an opening day with against the Muhlenberg County Stallions, the Miners were schedule to face Owensboro on Friday. That game was canceled when the RiverDawgs could not field a full team. When the RiverDawgs’ problems continued until Sunday, Owensboro officially announced that they were withdrawing from the OVL for the 2023 season.
All games against Owensboro this year are canceled.
Saturday night the Madisonville Miners hosted the Louisville Jockey’s in a barn burner that came down to the final batter, with two outs on the board.
After holding the Jockeys scoreless in the top of the first, Miners’ leadoff man Alex DiVito was hit by a pitch. Batting from the number two spot, Jack Robinson hit a double to right field put the first run on the board. Dong Joon Shin then hit a two run blast over the wall in left field to make give Madisonville a 3-0 lead.
The game remained the same until the fifth inning when the Jockeys got on the board due to a error to make it 3-1. They clawed a little closer by adding another run in the seventh inning to make it 3-2. Louisville finally took the lead in the top of the ninth, scoring two runs for to head into the Miners’ final at bat with a 4-3 lead.
Tyler Froland led on the bottom half with a single. Second batter, Brandon Juarez laid down a sacrifice to move courtesy runner Reid Gongwer into scoring position. R. Terry then walked to put the go ahead run on first. However, DiVito then hit into a fielder’s choice that ended with Gongwer getting thrown out at home, giving the Jockeys two outs. Robinson then walked to load the bases, followed by a walk from Taylor that sent the tying run home. That brought up Dong Joon Shin, who drove an RBI single to center, giving Madisonville the 5-4 win.
Luke Osborn got the win for the Miners allowing two hits and two runs striking out one over two innings. Elliott Rossell and Schon Pespisa came in to close the game out from the bullpen.
2B: J. Robinson HR: D. Shin TB: D. Shin 5, J. Robinson 2, B. Juarez 1, N. Bergen 1, T. Froland 1 HBP: B. Taylor, W. Vance , A. DiVito SB: B. Taylor, C. Shirley E: B. Taylor, C. Shirley
The Miners are scheduled to host the DuBois County Bombers tonight at 5:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.