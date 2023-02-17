Later this school year we are going to see the closing of another historic gym in our county as the Hanson Elementary School gym will be torn down.
However, citizens and sports fans should not be too disappointed as the new Hanson Elementary School will be built on the same site as the old school and will be a state of the art gymnasium.
As we look back on the closing of this Hanson Elementary School, this gym has a lot of history and it is hard to highlight all of it in this short column. There are some interesting features about this Hanson gym that tell a little history of education in Hopkins County.
CURRENT GYM IS NOT PART OF THE FIRST HANSON SCHOOL
Many people think that since the current Hanson School opened in 1926 it was the first Hanson School. This is not true as the current location was the location of an older school which contained a high school according to 1933 Hanson High School graduate Sarah Ashby Carrico.
When Ms. Carrico was writing her history of the Hanson School for the alumni reunion, she traced her roots back to her mother who graduated in 1910. Apparently it was a two year high school at that time.
The interesting part about Hanson School in 1910 to the mid-1920s was it was not a county high school but was a city school or what we would today call an independent school district.
The Hopkins County School system apparently did not have high schools at that time. To show you how much things have changed, students in the Hanson area would often complete their junior and senior year of high school by boarding a train to Madisonville. Students would catch the train in the morning and return by train in the afternoon to Hanson.
I actually had an aunt, Nancy Carlisle Martin of the Ashbyburg community, who did something that Ms. Carrico described in her history. The students from the county would rent a room in Madisonville and do “light housekeeping” from Monday through Friday and then return to their home on weekends.
As far as the gymnasium goes, the old Hanson School did not have a gym. They did have a basketball court on the outside. It was unlit so games were only played in the early fall and only after school.
THE HIGH SCHOOL GYM OPENS
The current gym that you see at Hanson School today was part of the wider movement in the mid-1920s as more county students wanted to go to high school. The County School Board then elected to build high schools in various small towns throughout the county.
The citizens of Hanson made a deal in that they would tear down the old school building and build a larger building on the current location where the school currently sits.
A unique feature of the new building was there would be three high school teachers in the new building, a modern restroom instead of the outdoor privy, and steam heat instead of a potbellied stove. However, the main feature of the new building was the indoor gymnasium so high school basketball inside as we know it began at that time.
The first team of the Hanson Golden Eagles wearing black and gold was under Coach Hubert Wilkey who finished the season 7-13 in the 1926-27 season. The team was originally called the Golden Eagles but sometime during the era of Coach Pete Wagner, he told the players including former Coach and future Madisonville Police Chief J.E. Bowles, “We were not going to be the Golden Eagles anymore, we are going to be the Happy Hunters.”
Historian Bob Adkins tells the story that they were the Golden Eagles, then the Happy Hunters, and eventually the word Happy was dropped and they became the Hanson Hunters.
THE UNIQUE WATER OF THE OLD HANSON SCHOOL
For the many people who played in the Hanson gym and attended Hanson School prior to the introduction of county water there were several unique features.
When the new school opened in approximately October 1926, the new building had running water instead of a bucket and dripper to provide water.
However, as Ms. Carrico noted in her history of the Hanson School, there was still one unique feature of the water: it had the same rotten egg sulfur smell to it!
As a player who played in the Hanson gym as an away team member, you always remembered to pack your water because as a visitor it was hard to get used to the water.
Local historian and Hanson High School graduate, Bob Adkins, remembers it differently, noting, “You got used to the water smell and we always thought it might have given us a home court advantage.”
THE WAYNE OAKLEY TEAM MAY NOT HAVE BEEN HANSON’S BEST
When most people think of the Hanson gym today, they think of Wayne Oakley and the night of December 21, 1954. The reason that night is unforgettable is it is the night Oakley and his teammates combined to allow Oakley to score 114 points in a high school game against St. Agnes on December 21, 1954.
This is still the single game record for most points in a game in the state of Kentucky and is a record that is unlikely to be broken for a couple of reasons. First, today we have a running clock and once you obtain a lead, the game moves very quickly. Furthermore under today’s standards allowing your starters to remain in the game when you have a big lead is considered poor sportsmanship.
This Oakley led team of 1954-55 was a good team finishing 15-10 but not quite as good as Coach Elmer Brooks’ team from the previous season from 1953-54 when the Hunters went 21-2.
Maybe the greatest run ever in Hanson gym history occurred in the late 1930s under Coach Pete Wagner when the Hunters had four straight seasons of 20 games won from 1938 to 1942.
Among the unique basketball facts is the fact that during World War II in 1944-45 there was no team. As the school and rest of the nation came out of the war, the 1945-46 team went winless going 0-26.
The Hanson High School fielded a team from 1926 until the end of the 1961-62 season. The High School closed that year and Coach Dewey Parsons and his Hunters went 3-24 before moving into Madisonville High School the following year.
A COMMUNITY CENTER SINCE THE CLOSING OF THE HIGH SCHOOL
The High School may have closed in 1962 in Hanson but the school remained a viable part of the community for many years. It was like most other former high schools in that it became a school through eighth grade school and Hanson fielded elementary and junior high teams for many years.
Later it became a home for youth sports, PTA meetings, fall festivals and an overflow place for people to eat during major school functions.
Bob Adkins remembers school officials were lax in the earlier days in allowing people to play in the gym. Adkins noted recently, “The windows had no locks and on Sunday afternoon I would sneak into the building and play pick-up basketball games.”
As the gym is torn down later this year, there will be a lot of great memories. However even after the High School closed the gym continued to be used for many functions including numerous pick-up games by many citizens who are still in the community today.
There is going to be a farewell to the current Hanson School and gym later this spring. Principal Matt Beshear and the current school administration will be hosting a last walk through of the current Hanson Elementary School on Saturday, April 29.
More details will be forthcoming on the big event at Hanson School but if you have any memories of the Hanson gym or school I hope you can take part in the last walk.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.