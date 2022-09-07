The time is approaching for Eric Homer Ministries presenting the annual Operation Tank Full of Love.
The event is right around the corner scheduled for next weekend, on Sept. 12, beginning at 8 a.m.
Active duty members, as well as spouses of the deployed, are welcomed to stop by the Pilot Truck Stop right off I-24 for a free $20 worth of gas.
For 13 years, this has been a major gathering for the community. Each year, churches of all denominations come together to donate to the cause, giving thanks to those serving in the Army. In return, all funds raised are given to the soldiers as a tribute and thanks for their service.
Last year, soldiers received Mission BBQ gift cards.
Eric Homer, who is the Founder of Tank Full of Love expressed why this event warms his heart and looking forward to the gathering each year.
“The sacrifice made by our servicemen and women runs very deep. They have taken an oath to defend our freedom even if it costs them their lives. That kind of commitment must not go unrecognized. We’re offering a chance to say thank you to those who serve and to bless them in a very special way,” said Horner. “We love this event each year and we look forward to next weekend. Special thanks to all the churches who rally together as well as additional donors to make this happen. I am also very grateful for all of the assistance each year to make this event happen smoothly.”
Active members as well as spouses of active soldiers who plan to stop by the truck stop are reminded to approach the gas station coming from the Fort Campbell side. Those in attendance will be asked to show ID if not in uniform. Gas will be given until all funds are depleted.
Those interested, there are several ways you can donate. You can call our toll-free number 877-968-3742 to donate by phone or you can visit our website at
If you would prefer to send a check send it to Eric Horner ministries PO Box 281, Gladeville, TN 37071. Please make checks payable to Eric Horner ministries and write the word “tank” in the memo and every dime will go back to our men and women serving at Fort Campbell.
Donate or learn more about “Operation Tank Full of Love” by visiting their website: https://tankfulloflove.com/index.html
As well as by calling the toll free number 1-877-968-3742 and via email at info@tankfulloflove.com
Visit Facebook for reminders and updates: https://www.facebook.com/tankfulloflove
