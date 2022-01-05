Even with the office closed, Dr. George Steedly was flitting around from one task to another Monday morning. The assistant was fielding a call from a client about a medication their pet had been prescribed. The front door was unlocked, and a pair of customers exited with bags in their hands.
To watch from afar, it would be hard to tell that the first veterinarian clinic in Webster County was winding down operations.
After 47 years, Dr. Steedly, who opened Tradewater Animal Hospital in Providence in 1974, officially retired on the next to last day of 2021. In one of the examination rooms off the lobby, a calendar counted the days down with red slashes. On Dec. 30, the words “Doc’s Last Day” noted the end of an era for the physician and the community.
“I’ve thought long and hard about it,” Steedly said. “Well, I’ve been thinking about it for years, really. Do I retire or not retire? If you don’t retire, you die where you work. I decided that wasn’t a good option.”
Hanging up the stethoscope has been in the works for some time. The clinic has been on the market for a couple of years, but has gotten very little attention from other veterinarians looking to set up an independent practice. The closest Dr. Steedly had gotten to selling the business was to a doctor from Texas who came and toured the facility. That deal ultimately fell through because the potential buyer wanted more large animal work than was available.
Steedly said Monday, though, that Dr. Jon Holloman, who had worked with Dr. Steedly in 2009, then opened up The Animal House clinic across town, plans to take over operations at Tradewater soon.
“It could be by the end of January,” Dr. Steedly said. “He called me over the weekend and said the bank told him there shouldn’t be a problem with the funds.”
Dr. Steedly said the move would provide Dr. Holloman with a fully-equipped facility, and would allow him to offer more services than he was able to in the building on KY 120.
In recent years, Dr. Steedly had limited office hours to four days a week, down from the seemingly non-stop service he had offered over the years. Even with the reduction in hours, he said the clinic grossed more than he had made in his previous years of operation.
The business has changed by leaps and bounds since the doors opened on Aug. 19, 1974, Dr. Steedly recalled.
“The dog and cat business is more sophisticated, certainly,” he said. “When I started, there were no referral appointments. If there was a case that was particularly complicated, or needed extended services, you had to go to a university.”
More doctors are specializing in the 21st century, however, and eye problems or orthopedic issues can be sent to other clinics who deal with those specific ailments.
“When I started, and those things weren’t available, I learned to do it myself,” Dr. Steedly said. “So I do a lot of orthopedic procedures and soft tissue surgeries that most veterinarians in practice don’t do. It’s so easy for them to refer it. But people needed a thing done, and it was in my lap, so I just learned. And there was no internet then, either, so you couldn’t Google it.”
Dr. Steedly dug into books and articles about a variety of treatments he found necessary as he saw more and more patients.
“An article would come out in a veterinary magazine about how to do a certain procedure, so I would tear it out and keep it,” he said. “If I ever had to do it, I’d just pull the article out and do it.”
The practice also moved to treating more domestic pets as the farm economy of the area changed. In the 1970s, Dr. Steedly recalled, grain prices increased dramatically, prompting farmers to shift from livestock to crops like corn and beans. The trips to a farm to treat a cow or horse or pig became less frequent, until now when those patients are almost non-existent.
Another change in the industry has been the growth of corporate animal clinics.
“I read a statistic the other day, something like 30 to 35% of practices in the U.S. are corporate owned,” said Dr. Steedly. “If this [practice] were a little bigger, I could have sold it to a corporate entity immediately, with no problem.”
Just as with all things, though, he believes the move to larger operations limits the personal touch a privately owned clinic can provide.
That individual attention is what has led to the success and longevity of Dr. Steedly’s work in Providence. Not only has he treated animals for multiple generations of Webster countians — as many as four generations, by his estimation — he also expanded his client base into multiple Kentucky counties, as well as some who drove in from Indiana and Illinois.
His work with animals has also been very rewarding, he said. The ability to improve or save the life of a cat or dog made the nearly half a decade fulfilling.
He recalled his most interesting case as a surgery he performed to repair a particularly dangerous hernia on a doberman brought to him from Evansville. The dog’s intestines had made their way through a hole in the diaphragm and into the pericardial sack that surrounds the heart.
“I had never treated that before,” Dr. Steedly explained. “I tried to refer it to a big clinic in Evansville, and they didn’t want to do it. So the guy comes back here and said that no one wanted to do it.”
So Dr. Steedly rolled up his 40-plus years of experience and dug into the case.
“It wasn’t rocket science,” he said. “All it needed was some planning and thought.”
The surgery was successful, and the dog returned to a healthy life with its family.
New Year’s weekend was the first weekend he can remember when he didn’t receive a phone call or a message about a sick patient. It was strange, Dr. Steedly admitted, but felt good not to jump whenever the phone rang.
“People the last couple of weeks have been great, with congratulations,” he said. “Of course they say, ‘Congratulations to you, but bad for us.’ And I understand that.”
There are new bicycles and kayaks waiting at home with his wife, Ally, and some hiking trails to explore across the country. While he has explored the far reaches of the globe, there are still places Dr. Steedly wants to visit in the U.S. He will also continue to head up the local gun club, and shoot competitively.
When he walks out the door of the practice for the final time, leaving for whatever adventure next awaits him, the clinic he built will still retain the memories of animals that lived better lives because of Dr. George Steedly.
