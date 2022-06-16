Today I stood in a wooden fifteen-foot square structure that a group of mostly young and inexperienced builders constructed in about five hours. I stood there with fourteen Americans as the Honduran recipient of a new house prayed with us. He prayed for nearly five minutes; most of his prayer was thanking God for us and for our strength. He thanked God enthusiastically for his new house and said he wanted God to give all of us a hug. He wanted us to love his country and come back to help others. Perspective.
I have been making trips to Honduras for about fifteen years. Every time I see or hear something that changes me. Every time I experience joy and sorrow — often at the same time. I learn new human stories of incredible courage from the catrachos (Hondurans) and gringos (Americans). This year our team includes people from seven states. We range in age from eight to eighty-one. There is a lot of room for growth.
Yesterday my niece and I were invited into a house (one big room divided by a couple of sheets) as we were delivering fresh vegetables. The woman of the house told us she had a sick child who needed medicine. It happened that our group was doing a clinic nearby that day. As soon as I said, “Let’s go,” she picked up her four-month-old son and beat me to the door. I asked if my niece could carry the baby; she was happy to let her. We walked about two-thirds of the way with her. Perspective.
Every summer tens of thousands of people travel from better- off countries to those that are worse off. The groups are religious and secular — often a combination. Every summer a new group of people have their view of the world changed forever- if they have eyes to see and ears to hear.
Of course, there are fascinating stories all around us, wherever we are, if we make the effort to share our lives and listen to others. The more stories we hear, the more we will understand the world we live in.
Then there is The Story. The Story of God’s interaction with His creation from the beginning until now. So many of the stories we hear are a result of people trying to reconnect with God’s story in a world that often forgets it. It happened to Judah and Jerusalem. It was because they had forgotten their story that Isaiah was told to say, “And he said, “Go, and say to this people: ‘Hear and hear, but do not understand; see and see, but do not perceive.’ Make the heart of this people fat, and their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their hearts, and turn and be healed.” (Isa. 6:9-10).
If we forget The Story, we will not be able to perceive what we see or understand what we hear properly. When Jesus was going about his work in Palestine two thousand years ago, there were those that saw who did not believe. Others saw and believed but were afraid to do anything about it — they liked their position better than growth and truth.
The Gospel of John tells us there were those who could not believe because they were blinded by their love of the praise of people and fear. He quotes Isaiah, then says, “Isaiah said this because he saw his glory and spoke of him. Nevertheless, many even of the authorities believed in him, but for fear of the Pharisees they did not confess it, lest they should be put out of the synagogue: for they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.” (John 12:41-43, RSV).
One of the themes that runs through this column is perspective. It constantly matures and changes as we venture through this life if we are paying attention. This means we must keep a passion for both learning and being exposed to the lives of others. Every person has a story. Every person’s story can be seen through the eyes of The Story. It takes eyes of faith to believe and see this. Keep a soft heart or find it again. See and hear and understand.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.