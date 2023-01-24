Webster County Board of Education met in a lengthy meeting on Monday night that was focused more on annual housekeeping issues rather than pressing business, including presentation of the 2023-24 draft budget, the annual food service report and the county-wide comprehensive school improvement plan (C-SIP).
The annual presentation of the draft budget for the upcoming school year is more or less just a formality. State law requires districts to present that budget to the board of education no later than Jan. 31 of each calendar year, but at that time, most components of the budget itself are still unknown. This includes salary projections, tax revenue and SEEK allocations.
“The draft budget is exactly what it says it is,” said district finance officer Brandi Burnett. “It is the very basics. Its not the same budget you will see later on.”
The first real budget will be presented in May.
Webster County Food Service Director Valerie Knight presented her final Evaluation of District Food Nutrition report to the board. Knight, who has been with the district for nine years, recently announced that she will be retiring at the end of March.
According to Knight, Webster County Schools is 100% Community Eligibility Program compliant, meaning every local student can continue to get free breakfast and lunch. She also reported that the school being CEP eligible is the reason that every family with school aged children were able to get the EBT card that was utilized to provide families with funding for food during COVID-19.
Board members also heard from district principals, who presented their Comprehensive School Improvement Plans. Most, especially at the elementary level, were focused on increasing test scores on the annual state assessment tests.
WCHS and the ATC also turned their focus to increasing graduation rates from 90.6% to 95 by 2025. That rate, scored by the state, is the number of students who complete requirements and graduate within four years.
High School principal Jarrod Hankins told board members that there would be extra focus on helping improve the graduation rate of district special need students, where the current graduation rate is just 72.7%. He said the school was also going to try to boost graduation rates in English learner students, who often face external pressure to drop out of school and go to work rather than graduating.
“What could we as the board do to help you all achieve these goals?” asked Board Chairman Mickey Dunbar.
Every principal agreed that staffing was the most important issue.
“Small numbers in the classrooms and the ability to have interventionalists in the schools,” said Dixon principal Eric Wheatley. “You have to have the bodies. When you have a class with 30 kids, its hard for a teacher to be able to pull three kids to work with.”
“We have to invest in our people,” said Providence principal Nita Johnson. “That may mean in increase in salary or just kudos. But we have to show them that we appreciate everything they do.”
One of the few actions the board did take on Monday was to approve Pete Galloway to serve as the hearing officer for the Webster County Local Planning Committee (LPC). Galloway, the retired Graves County Superintendent and former interim Webster County superintendent, also held that position for the Hopkins County Schools LPC in 2022.
The LPC is tasked with developing and overseeing the District Facilities Plan (DFP). That plan is used to guide the district when it comes to planned construction and renovation projects around the county. The DFP is approved by the LPC, who then passes it on to their board for their approval. Even then it remains just a guide. Projects on the plan are only completed if and when funding is available, and with further board approvals.
