Town Crier

• Cranor Community Church in St. Charles will be having Homecoming services Sunday, Sept. 10. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Special singing will begin at 1:30 .m. by “Mercy Road.” Pastor Roy Cherry and congregation invite everyone to attend.
• There will be a muscular Muscle Walk on Sunday, Sept. 10 beginning at 2 p.m. at Mahr Park hosted by Brianna Phelps and Dustin Phelps of Madisonville, parents of Tristan Phelps, a MNHHS student with MD. The event is being held to bring awareness to Muscular Dystrophy and in honor of Hunter Shaw, a Mt. Washington resident who passed in July from complications due to DMD. There will be food trucks, live music and a guest speaker. All donations will be given to Team Tristan and Team Hunter.
• The Historical Society of Hopkins County will have its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center Fiscal Court Room located at 65 N. Main Street. The program, “History Notes” will be presented by The Pennyrile Dulcimer Players. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the musical treat.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a ”Donut Saturday,” at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Christopher Thornack who will be discussing “The History of The Land Between The Lakes”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• The fall session of “A Stitch in Time” will begin on Monday, September 18 at the Larry Carney Center for young ladies ages 9 — 16; meeting time is 4 — 6 p.m. (on Mondays). Beginners will learn basics of sewing and complete several projects. We will also cover some etiquette basics and do an outreach to a local nursing home. If you are interested, please text your name and number to 270 339 1038 or e mail astit2020@gmail.com.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Tommy Hines who will be discussing “The Green River Museums”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• The Pennyrile Chapter of Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Country Cupboard.
• The Dawson Springs Historic Preservation Commission meets the first Tuesday of each month at 4pm at the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center. The July meeting has been cancelled due to the Fourth of July holiday. Questions may be directed to Peggy Furgerson at furgersonp@gmail.com.
• Young at Heart meets at the Madisonville First Baptist Church the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Use Noel Ave. entrance. Lunch is $7.00 followed by things going on in our area, a speaker or entertainment and day trips occasionally. For all ages.
• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The ten partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431.
• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.
