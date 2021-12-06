The 6th/7th District Shootout contest between Hopkins County Central and Webster County turned into a one-quarter game Saturday at Union County.
The annual event matched the Storm and the Trojans in a rivalry that has stretched back to HCCHS’s founding in 1998, with this year’s decision in Webster’s favor, 70-56.
It was the fifth consecutive win in the series for WCHS.
The Storm had found itself within striking distance at halftime, trailing Webster County by six, 33-27. But the Trojans got a pair of 3-pointers from Bradin Nelson, and outscored HCCHS 18-10 in the third period to extend their advantage to 51-37 headed in the fourth.
WCHS jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first frame, hitting four 3-pointers. But Central trimmed that to six points behind eight points from Trevor Weldon and seven from Marcus Eaves, outscoring the Trojans 15-13.
Webster’s Harmon led all scorers with 24 points, hitting 7-of-13 from the field, 2-of-3 from behind the arc.
Eaves paced the Storm with 18 points.
Nelson knocked down 3-of-4 from distance for the Trojans, finishing with 21 points. Markus Austin scored 15 points, and DeShawn Murphy added seven. Trevor Baker posted three points.
Weldon scored 16 points in the HCCHS effort, while Wesley Morris added 10. Drake Skeen hit two 3-pointers in the fourth frame for his six points, and Reese Belt added four. Namari Hall rounded out scoring for Central with two points.
The Storm will travel to Dawson Springs tonight for a 7:30 tilt. The game will be the 7th District opener for both teams.
