While most of the local archery teams had the weekend off, Hopkins County Central High School headed to Mayfield for the Graves County Classic Bullseye over the weekend, with freshman Hallie Groves grabbing the top spot in the high school division.
The Storm entered two teams in the meet, finishing fourth and eighth out of nine teams.
Groves led the way for Central, shooting a 286 with 17 tens to be the highest finishing high school girl. Joshua Robinson shot a 280 with 15 tens to be the eighth best high school boy.
Also shooting for the Storm were:
Feai Yandall — 279, 16
Rylin Clayton — 272, 9
Miranda Groves — 268, 7
Landen Groves — 266, 8
Will Carter — 266, 7
Lily Payne — 265, 7
James Payne — 264, 9
Samantha Schultz — 260, 9
Moana Yandall — 257, 6
Aden Lindsey — 255, 5
Slade Woodward — 255, 5
Pheobe Williams — 254, 8
James Turner — 253, 3
Olivia Rice — 252, 7
Piper Salmons — 249, 8
Ashley Turner — 249, 7
Kendee Creekmur — 248, 4
Casey Hight — 247, 2
Trenton Ferrell — 246, 4
Jaiden Jones — 240, 5
Jordan Haw — 239, 5
Mallory Burton — 239, 3
Reese Oldham — 236, 6
J. T. Cotton — 236, 6
Cheyenne Satterfield — 232, 5
Samuel Pierce — 224, 1
Kylee Satterfield — 220, 3
Stacey Parrish — 218, 3
Damian Merrell — 217, 2
Parker Mitchell — 211, 2
Arya Hollie — 203, 2
KayLynn Sailing — 188, 2
Jaxson Miller — 186, 0
