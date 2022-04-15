The Madisonville Police Department issued the following reports on Friday:
Larry W. Combs was charged on Wednesday with tow counts of failure to appear.
Kirsten Bean was charged on Wednesday with disorderly conduct.
Brittany Spriggs was charged on Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a hallucinogen and trafficking in an unspecified drug.
Nickolas Presley was charged on Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a hallucinogen and trafficking in an unspecified drug.
Ronald Banks was charged on Thursday with tampering with physical evidence.
Tristen Revelle was charged on Thursday with possession of heroin.
Zachary Sumner was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Haley R. Goodwin was charged on Thursday with menacing, assault of a police or probation officer and resisting arrest.
Randall Brown was charged on Thursday with forgery and theft by unlawful taking more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
Micah C. Love was charged on Thursday with a probation violation for a felony offense and fleeing/evading police on foot.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department issued the following reports on Friday:
Levi S. Hart was charged on Tuesday with rape.
Kelly L Starks was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Harley Ferguson was charged on Wednesday with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, abandonment of a vehicle on public road, obstruction of a highway, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, disregarding a stop sign, criminal trespassing, speeding at 18 mph over the limit, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing/evading on foot, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
Lonnie R. Spurling of Dawson Springs was charged on Wednesday with sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
