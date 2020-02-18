By The Messenger Staff
On a day in June, 1918 retired Lt. Colonel Charles D. Young rode 500 miles on horse named Black Beauty from Wilberforce, Ohio to the nation’s capital, to show he was as always, fit for duty.
His is a life anyone today would say is distinguished. A civil rights leader, educator, diplomat and military officer.
But for a man born in Mays Lick to enslaved parents in 1864, Charles Young’s life was exceptional. Every step of the way, he had to navigate the injustices of racism and oppression. Still, as a young man, he showed a strong moral compass that would guide his life and career.
Education was important throughout his life. After graduating with honors from high school in Ripley, Ohio, where his parents had fled to escape slavery, Young taught at an African American elementary school. He entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1884 after earning the second highest entrance score. In 1889, he was only the third African American graduate.
Young’s was a life of first. He served in the 9th Calvary; fought in the Philippine-American War; and was appointed major and commander of the Ninth Ohio Battalion, US Volunteers during the Spanish-American War. Young became the first military attaché to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and later to Liberia. He would also become a respected educator at Wilberforce University (Ohio), where he was assigned to plan and teach in the university’s new military sciences and tactics courses. In 1903, he was posted as Superintendent of Sequoia National Park, the first African American appointed as a park superintendent.
When he was medically discharged from active duty, Young was the highest-ranking African American officer in the military, having been promoted to Colonel. Young’s life of service, his high ethical standards, and his professionalism were recognized as he rose through the military ranks even while African American officers were not allowed to command white troops. Despite racism and oppression, Young would be a mentor to many who would go on to be great successes. His legacy is still strong 98 years after his death.
The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights asked the public to urge that the late U.S. Col. Charles D. Young of Kentucky be posthumously awarded the rank of brigadier general. Justice delayed does not have to result in justice denied when it comes to the righting of historical wrongs.
On Feb. 11, during the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus’ annual Black History Month Celebration in the Capitol Rotunda, Governor Andy Beshear posthumously promoted Young to Brigadier General Charles D. Young.
