Sixteen Kentuckians who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland, California earlier this week carrying more than 20 passengers with live cases of novel coronavirus aboard will soon return home, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
All 16 have tested negative for the viral respiratory illness COVID-19, Beshear said. Still, they will return home with help from the National Guard and self-isolate for 14 days.
The Grand Princess, carrying more than 3,500 passengers for a 15-day trip to Hawaii, docked in the Port of Oakland on Monday after at least 21 crew members and passengers tested positive for COVID-19. Some travelers have been placed in quarantine on military bases, while others are being escorted home by federal authorities.
State officials on Sunday approved the return of those 16 passengers, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said at the noon Capitol news conference. At least one passenger is from Florence, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
“We believe this is a good step for those individuals and for their families,” the governor said.
Kentucky’s total number of confirmed cases remains at eight: five in Harrison County, two in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County.
Humana in Louisville told employees in an internal email Wednesday night that one of its employees had preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, and that staff who had been in close contact were in self-isolation at home for two weeks.
Beshear said that case, tested through a lab “not certified,” will need to be run through state department for public health labs in Frankfort before he can formally confirm it as a new case of COVID-19.
A total of 11 cases were tested on Wednesday: 10 came back negative, one came back inconclusive, the governor said at his afternoon Capitol news conference on Wednesday. The inconclusive test was of a patient who previously tested positive and is improving, he said.
Beshear also announced the 60-year-old Jefferson County resident who contracted COVID-19 and had been in isolation at Norton Brownsboro Hospital had been discharged and is now isolated at home.
All eight people with confirmed coronavirus remain in stable condition.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the outbreak a pandemic. WHO’s biggest concern, Beshear said Thursday, is “what they call alarming levels of inaction,” but “that is not us here in Kentucky.”
“Our goal is to be taking action to ensure we can address this virus, that we can protect the most vulnerable in Kentucky,” he said.
Beshear has called for broad restrictions of church services and community gatherings in the upcoming week. He asked they either be canceled, postponed, or done virtually, in order to prevent community spread of COVID-19 to the state’s most vulnerable populations: those over the age of 60, and those with underlying health issues, including someone with diabetes, heart, lung and kidney disease.
Likewise he has advised businesses around the state to allow employees to work from home whenever possible, and for employers to provide adequate paid leave for employees so they don’t feel pressured to be in the office. State prisons and similar correctional facilities have been closed indefinitely to visitors, long-term care facilities are prohibiting most visitors, and school districts have been asked to develop plans to close on short notice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.