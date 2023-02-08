Sports Calendar
Feb. 9
• Lady Maroons at Lady Storm — 6 p.m.
• Maroons at Storm — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
• Lady Maroon basketball vs Webster County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball vs Muhlenberg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
• Lady Storm basketball vs Apollo — 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 13
• Lady Maroon basketball at Owensboro — 7 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
• Lady Storm basketball vs Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Heritage Christian — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at McLean County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16
• Lady Maroon basketball at Apollo — 7 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
• Lady Storm basketball vs Henderson County — 7 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball at Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Evansville Christian — 7:30 p.m.
