It is impossible for me to imagine the world that my great-great-grandmother lived in. People were in all kinds of situations that were common then but unimaginable for me now. Ok, there still are. At least we have more social awareness, compassion, legal recourse, and social safety nets to provide an escape route.
It is crucial to remember that those who lived several generations before us, and those who live in cultures that are very different cannot see the world as we do. We have become very adept at passing judgment on each other and even more so on those who lived before us. None of us know how we would have acted or what we would have said had we been in their circumstances.
In life, it takes a great deal of courage and wisdom to know when it is best to stay and best to go. Sometimes running away takes more courage than staying. It takes solid counsel and wisdom to know make those decisions. I shared in a column not long ago a quote from the Commandant of the Marine Corps, “Sometimes you have to fight, and you have to win.” Running away is not an option.
I cannot imagine the strength of those who are in difficult situations and remain unseen. Those who are in the cities, in the countryside, or masses of people in what we call the “third-world.” Some have no choice but to remain, they have to fight, and they have to win — every day. There are also events from which we cannot run away: the death of someone close, catastrophic weather events, or the results of violence against us. We can try, but eventually we must deal with it — we have to fight, and we have to win.
That said, there are some difficult events recorded in the Bible. One of those led an angel of the Lord to ask an abused servant who was running away, “Hagar, maid of Sarai, where have you come from and where are you going?” She replied that she was running from her master. It is important to remember that Hagar was not entirely innocent, as she was threatening to replace Sarai.
The answer still offends our sensibilities today and is certainly not what most with compassion would say today, but there it is, “Return and submit.”
In some ways this story is a variation of Cain and Abel. There the victim is murdered, and the perpetrator is questioned. Here the victim is sent away to die but is still alive to be questioned. However, this time God intervenes and pushes the fractured family back together with terms that must have seemed odious to all three at some level and seem entirely unfair to Hagar.
Perhaps the key here is found in Hagar’s response. She responded in faith. What is the source of the courage of her response? She knew that she was seen by God.
She said, “Have I seen the one who sees me, and lived?” She was not suffering invisibly, and she believed the promise God.
Being seen and being understood gives us courage to do far more that we can imagine. In life it does not always mean that we stay in a bad situation, but it does mean that we make our decisions seeing more clearly. Even if those around us cannot, or will not, see, God does.
Charles Spurgeon’s words from a 1906 sermon shares the power of God seeing us in our context, “God sees the end from the beginning and when the great drama of time shall be complete, then will the splendor as well as the goodness of the Lord be seen!
When the whole painting shall be unrolled in one vast panorama, then shall we see its matchless beauty and appreciate the inimitable skill of the Divine Artist. But here we only look at one little patch of shade, or one tiny touch of color and it appears to us to be rough or coarse.
It may be that we shall be permitted, in eternity, to see the whole of the picture, but meanwhile, let us firmly believe that He who is painting it knows how to do it and that He who orders all things according to the counsel of His own will, cannot fail to do that which is best for the creatures whom He has made and preserved in being!” (“Seeing God’s Goodness Here”).
In most of life, running is not an option. This is what helps us to bring to reality the beauty of the kingdom of God.
We stay and fight the good fight. We have to win (correction: we’ve already won).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.