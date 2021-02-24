Wilma Jane Brittain, age 72, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Brittain was born on January 12, 1949 in Providence, KY to the late Ralph Wade and Edith Virginia Hanor Wade. She worked as a CNA for many years and was a member of Dayspring Assembly of God church.
Mrs. Brittain is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gerald Brittain of Dawson Springs, KY; a daughter and son-in-law, Katrina and Jeff Chambers of Madisonville, KY; a son, Triston Dakota Mitchell of Salt Lake City, UT; seven grandchildren, Micah Andrew Webb, Sierra Lucile Chambers, Joseph Elvis Chambers, John Brittain, Ashton Mitchell Franklin, Lake Brittain and Ava Brittain; five great-grandchildren, Grayson Robert Webb, Elliott Jo Matthew Webb, Paisley Franklin, Summer Brittain, and Carter Wayne Brittain.
Preceding Mrs. Brittain in death were her parents; a sister, Emma Jean Ellis and a brother, James Robert Wade.
Visitation for Mrs. Wilma Jane Brittain was Friday, February 19, 2021 from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, KY with Pastor Kathy Redden officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, KY.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Brittain’s service was streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, February 19, 2021. (To view: “Google” beshear
funeralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
