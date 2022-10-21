The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons soccer teams face St. Xavier today in Louisville in the second round of the State Tournament. The Maroons ended their regular season winning the District 7 title by beating Hopkins County Central 8-0.
The Maroons then went on to win the Region 2 title by beating Webster County 6-1, Hopkinsville 6-0, and Henderson County 5-0.
Earlier this week, in the first round of the State tournament, Madisonville shutout Elizabethtown 5-0.
The Maroons this season have recorded 10 shutouts and are ranked the #1 Scoring team in the State. The Maroons played St. Xavier early this season but fell short 1-2 so the team is out for some revenge and expects it be a great game.
The game is at St.Xavier high school in Louisville and starts at 7 p.m.
