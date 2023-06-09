The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts’ 2022-23 season is quickly drawing to a close, but there is still several opportunities for entertainment left this summer.
The Summer Arts Academy presentation of Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo Jr began last night with a middle school performance, and while its too late for that show, the event will continues tonight with local high schoolers filling the role of everybody’s favorite clown fish and his friends.
Tonight’s show begins at 7 p.m. and has free admission.
Next Friday at 7 p.m. the Summer Arts Academy will present the elementary school production of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids. The performance will begin at 7 p.m.
The Summer Arts Academy hold productions each year for area students in kindergarten through high school, giving youngsters an opportunity to not only get experience on stage, but also in choreography, set and costume design, sound mixing and production.
The Glema’s final production of the season will be a presentation of The Addams Family Musical on Friday Juley 14 and Saturday July 15. The show will bring everybody’s favorite gothic family to life. Tickets are $16.
