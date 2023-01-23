Madisonville police issued the following activity reports on Monday:
Anthony B Cleveland was charged with possession of meth.
Cara Breanne Duncan was charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in an unspecified drug, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and following a vehicle too closely.
Carmen Slaton was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs and contempt of court.
Ivan S. Albino was charged with failure to wear seatbelt, disregarding a stop sign, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Cameron Forbes was charged with contempt of court.
Jeremy Oglesby was charged with speeding at 22 mph over the limit, tampering with physical evidence, possession marijuana, careless driving and failure to maintain insurance.
Daniel E. Flanagan was charged with failure to appear.
Troy Dwayne Dickerson was charged with failure to appear.
Una Zachary was charged with theft by deception — cold checks.
Darrell W McCallister was charged with trafficking in meth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.