The Madisonville Police Department reported the following activity on Tuesday, April 5:
• Kiley M. Tester was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Angelena Vasquez was charged on Monday with burglary, criminal trespassing and being a persistent felony offender.
• Brody Ryan Mundy was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Joe A. Browder was charged on Friday with disregarding a stop sign, possession of open alcoholic beverage container, trafficking in cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Dawn M. Hazekbaker was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
• Roberta Young was charged on Saturday with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
• Scott L. Aleman was charged on Sunday with possession of meth and strangulation.
• Jeffrey N. Henly was charged on Sunday with assault.
• Matthew Foe was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
