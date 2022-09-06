Saturday, Hopkins County Central Storm Soccer team played Calloway County Lakers in the 2A championship game at Central.
Both teams battled hard the first half and remained scoreless at the break. After the break both teams came back and picked up where they left off. Eventually the Calloway offense managed to outlast the Storm defense, while continuing to shut down the offense to take the match 4-0.
Goalkeeper Trevor Weldon was flawless in the first half and coming into the second half held his own regardless of the outcome. Weldon would end up with a total of 16 saves for the match.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.