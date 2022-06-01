Madisonville-North Hopkins’ 2022 tennis season came to a close on Tuesday at the opening day of the KHSAA State Tennis Championships, bringing an end to what was a historic season for the team.
The Maroons qualified five players for the state tournament for the first time in school history. Of them, only one had any experience playing at the state level.
“We had one favorable draw. But having to replace players on both doubles teams was too much of an obstacle to overcome,” coach Bryan Fazenbaker said afterwards.
The Maroons number two doubles team of Lukas Ramey and Adam Tagg required a substitution when Tagg was unable to attend the state tournament. The KHSAA rules will only allow substitutions of a player that won’t create a competitive advantage.
“In other words you can’t sub in a better player,” said Fazenbaker. “We only had two players left on the roster and Jett Lutz, an 8th grader, met the KHSAA rules.”
Lutz had limited doubles exposure this year but Fazenbaker was impressed by Lutz’ effort.
“That’s a lot to ask of a young man who has played very little doubles to join a senior in the state tournament,” he said. “He didn’t want to let his partner down, or the team. He handled it better than I would have. My hats off to him.”
Ramey and Lutz fell 6-3, 6-1 to Russell High School.
“I hated it for Lukas, having to go out like that,” said the coach. “He had become very comfortable with (Adam) Tagg and they were playing some good doubles. But that’s tennis and that’s life. You can’t dwell on what might have happened. You have to play the cards you’re dealt.”
The Maroons number one doubles team of Aidan Brummer and Braeden Bell also had to replace a player as Bell couldn’t make the trip either. Eli Dunn, who played singles at regionals and narrowly missed qualifying on his own, replaced Bell and had to get used to playing doubles with Brummer in one day as Brummer had been in Texas since graduation. The opposition at state was formidable as they drew a team from Louisville Collegiate.
“If you make it to state coming out of Region 7 in Louisville you are a very good player or doubles team and the team from Louisville was not overrated,” said Fazenbaker. “I couldn’t have asked anything more from my guys. Aidan was only broken once out of 4 service games. That’s impressive. He finally found the pace on his serve I’ve been preaching to him about. His serve at 75-80% of his maximum power is very effective. He has easy power on that serve and they had a hard time with it. And Eli stepped up like I knew he would. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him hit the ball. Great timing”.
Brummer and Dunn lost in two straight sets to Louisville Collegiate School 6-2. 6-2 in doubles action, while junior
In singles action, senior Nate Crick fell 6-0,6-0 in straight sets against North Oldham’s Luke Colson.
He drew a St. X player last year and a North Oldham player this year. He was not intimidated, nor was he disappointed at the outcome, said Fazenbaker.
“I played pretty solid today. I ran him around the court and made him work,” Crick said.
Fazenbaker was beaming about his players afterwards.
“It’s such a challenge coming to Lexington to play,” he said. “I’m glad my players get to see how good they could be if they were able to play year round (including during the winter). This team is something special, top to bottom. I couldn’t ask anything more from them. The most overachieving group I’ve ever coached.”
The state tournament also marks the end of an era for head coach Bryan Fazenbaker, who announced this week that he is stepping down as head coach of the Maroons. He did say, however, that he hopes to continue working with the team, just as an assistant rather than as the head coach.
