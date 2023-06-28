The Dawson Springs Youth League (DSYL) celebrated the end of its competitive season on Sunday afternoon with the Madisonville Miners collegiate baseball team.
Officers and commissioners for the DSYL sponsored the ‘Madisonville Miners Day’ event for players in Pee Wee through 12u in conjunction with the Miners’ game against the Clarksville WhirlyBirdz.
Players earned free entry into the game, courtesy of the DSYL, and received a voucher for the concession stand at Elmer Kelley Stadium, good for one food item and one drink--free of charge to the player.
“This was a total team effort,” said President Jordan Dalton on behalf of the league’s officers. “We wanted to thank all of the players for participating in the DSYL this season.”
Dalton threw out the ceremonial first pitch, surrounded on the mound by league players and coaches.
Directly following that pitch, the youth quickly assembled to high-five members of the Miners’ starting line-up as they entered the field. The DSYL’s line stretched from the Miners’ dugout to the mound.
As one would expect, the younger athletes spent the majority of the game chasing foul balls, visiting the concession stand, and cheering for Big Macs while hoping that one of the Miners would hit a homerun over the McEnaney Family McDonalds’ banner in Big Mac Land.
“We hope this will just get bigger and bigger every year,” Dalton said just before the game was called due to lightning. The Miners defeated the WhirlyBirdz 11-8 in eight innings.
DSYL players on Pee Wee (ages 3-4) and T-Ball (ages 5-6) teams are currently spending their evenings practicing at Riverside Park in preparation for their season which will begin on July 10. “Bring a lawn chair down to Riverside and join us--we’re happy to be able to have our younger leagues playing at home,” Dalton concluded.
