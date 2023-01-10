Kentucky coach John Calipari’s name is linked heavily to Texas basketball’s coaching search. 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported earlier Monday that “Texas has contacted Calipari already through back channels.” Horns247 released its own hotboard of candidates to replace former coach Chris Beard for 247Sports subscribers.
But during his radio show Monday, Calipari denied any connection to Texas.
“I haven’t talked to anybody. My concern right now is my guys, my team, and getting this right,” Calipari said. “I only want to talk about this job. I love this job. I love this group.”
Calipari’s comments come after Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte denied having any contract with Calipari.
“That’s news to me,” Del Conte said, per the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls. We’ve been focused on supporting (interim coach) Rodney Terry and our athletes. I have not had any discussions with anybody. That’s way too premature, just Internet fodder.”
Both Texas and Kentucky are in turmoil right now for completely different reasons. Texas fired Beard for cause on Jan. 5 after he was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault on Dec. 12. Beard allegedly assaulted his fiancee Randi Trew. The arrest affidavit alleged Beard used his forearm in a rear choke hold on Trew as well as bit her and threw her off a bed.
Calipari, one of college basketball’s best all-time recruiters, won a national championship at Kentucky in 2012. He built five 30-win teams in the 2010s. But a nine-win, 2020-21 season was unacceptable, and tension has started to grow.
Calipari had National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe on the roster, but Kentucky still suffered an embarrassing upset loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The ‘Cats are off to a frustrating 10-5 start to the 2022-23 campaign, which includes a 1-2 record through the first three SEC games of the season. Questions about Calipari’s offensive scheme have already started.
“The vibes aren’t great now between Kentucky the (administration), fans, boosters and Cal,” Branham wrote. “I do suspect that if a competitive offer is made then Cal would likely jump at it.”
Isaac Trotter contributed to this report.
