Hopkins County Central High School bounced back from last week’s loss Friday night in Mortons Gap, taking out the Lakers 54-14.
Central got the ball first and quickly marched down the field and put six on the board from a pass from quarterback Jaden Brasher to Logan Rodgers for the touchdown and after the extra point from Elijah Davis, the score went up 7-0.
The Storm defense took over on the next drive, but penalties would force Central to defend the ball in the red zone, and eventually, Calloway County would find the endzone and put seven points to tie the game with a little over a minute left in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Storm put up 28 more points but gave up another touchdown to the Lakers to go into halftime with the score 35-14. Coming out of halftime Hopkins County Central put the game away holding the Lakers scoreless and adding 19 more points for a 54-14 win and improving to 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in the district.
Central Quarterback Jaden Brasher went 13-17 on completion for 269 yards and five touchdowns. Calil McNary finished the night with 141 yards on the ground and 72 yards in the air for a total of three touchdowns for the Storm. Harlee Egbert had 77 yards on the ground resulting in one touchdown and 17 receiving yards for the night.
Logan Rodgers finished the night with a total of 119 receiving yards resulting in three touchdowns for the Storm. Carter Edwards finished the game with 33 receiving yards resulting in one touchdown.
Overall Hopkins County Central finished the game with 269 passing yards and 298 rushing yards. This week is Rivalry Week as Central will face the Maroons at Madisonville Friday night.
