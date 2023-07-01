Due to the July 4th holiday falling on Tuesday, the Tuesday edition of The Messenger will be delayed by one day. You can expect to see the next edition of the newspaper on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. We will return to our normal publication schedule on Thursday, July 6. Thank you and have a wonderful Independence Day.

