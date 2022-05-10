Lyon County had last night’s game against Madisonville-North well under control last night, climbing out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the third inning.
Madisonville didn’t get on the board until the top of the fourth when Landon Cline scored on a passed ball to make it 6-1, but the Lyons quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half, extending their lead to 9-1.
Lyon County would score two more in the bottom of the fifth to 10-run rule the Maroons.
Parker Mathis and Hunter Gossett each had one hit for the Maroons.
Madisonville is scheduled to play Christian County in a two game series on Friday and Saturday to end the regular season.
