Hopkins County Central scored late in the second half on Monday night to beat the Muhlenberg County 2-1 in girls soccer action.
With 4:30 left in the game, the Lady Storm’s Elissa Adams sent a shot to the goal to take the lead 2-1. Central then held off the Lady Mustangs for the win.
Lilly Armour and Elissa Adams had one goal each in the contest.
Ashdyn Dugger had one assist in the match, while goalie Brooklyn Clark had six saves.
With the win the Lady Storm move to 9-4-1.
The 7th District tournament is scheduled to begin on Oct. 3 at Caldwell County High School.
Their final regular season match of the year was at home last night against Ohio County. That match was concluded after press time.
