It seems that the entire community of Dawson Springs has been waiting with bated breath for the city park’s blueprints to be released so that rebuilding can finally begin.
That wait is finally over.
Justin Lamb, Vice President of Ronald Johnson & Associates, P.S.C. presented the long-awaited plans to the Dawson Springs City Council on Tuesday evening.
However, as Mayor Jenny Sewell informed the council and interested parties in attendance, FEMA has yet to release the park officially--”meaning, in writing,” and until that happens, it’s another waiting game for the town’s citizens.
In fact, all monies the city anticipates receiving from FEMA will be in jeopardy if the Council or the Park Board proceed with the plans in any way, shape, or form.
Much of the meeting’s agenda addressed initial projects for the park--Phase I’s t-ball and softball fields, and scoreboards--and were thus moot points due to delayed paperwork from FEMA.
Lamb assured the Council that he and his firm have the necessary paperwork ready to proceed as soon as he receives word from the mayor’s office that FEMA has released the park. “The field and grass work will have to be finished by November or we won’t play next year,” he warned.
“That’s what we are afraid of,” chimed in Tammy Workman on behalf of the Park Board.
“We’re hoping to have it in writing from FEMA within the next few weeks,” reassured Sewell.
In other news, the Council:
• proclaimed May as “Building Safety Month.”
• amended Municipal Order 2023-03 to include that personal days taken by city employees would not disrupt the workflow or work day or other employees.
• conducted a first reading of the Code Enforcement Ordinance as the City looks to hire a new Code Enforcement Officer after the resignation of Fred Rawley last year.
• commended Brett Chappell and the employees of his trucking company. Brett Chappell Trucking delivered four loads of the clay/sand mixture needed to rehab the field at Riverside Park in-kind. “Those deliveries would have cost the City $4,000 otherwise,” said Sewell.
