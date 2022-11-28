Kentucky associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint has been coaching college basketball since 1987 and has over three decades of perspective on the game. That experience has him none too worried about the Cats’ slow start to the 2022-23 season, which has them 4-2 after losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga, with the vast majority of the season still in front of the Wildcats.
“Y’all think we lose two games and the season’s over,” Flint joked while meeting with the media Monday. “It’s one of those things, whose more ready at the beginning. One thing about basketball, it’s a long season and it’s not always about the start. It’s about the finish. And as the season goes on, you try to get better.”
The Wildcats learned firsthand that the start of the season doesn’t exactly result in success in March.
Last season UK defeated North Carolina 98-69 on Dec. 18 in the CBS Sports Classic and then defeated Kansas 80-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks went on to face off in the National Championship Game, while Kentucky lost to Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64.
Flipping the script and learning from those series of events is a teaching moment for Flint, John Calipari and Kentucky’s coaching staff.
“So when you look at it, hey, we always talk about this, we beat Kansas and North Carolina by a combined 50 points last year. They played for the national championship. We talk about that all the time. About how when you looked at those teams, everybody talked about how they were going to struggle, those guys ended up playing for the National Championship. Kansas won it,” Flint said. “It’s about us progressively getting better, every game. Progressively getting better in practice every day. And you see that in some of these things, some of these teams that didn’t look good, now, they’ll look good later. That’s the coach’s job to figure out what’s the deal and moving forward.
“I remember after we beat Carolina, they were killing, Hubert Davis and North Carolina, then all of a sudden, he’s the greatest guy in the world with his team playing for the national championship. But that’s how it goes. That’s fans, that’s what fans do. But in the end, it’s about trying to progressively get better. And sometimes it takes time.”
Kentucky, who started the year ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll and has since dropped to No. 19 with its two losses, isn’t the only team across the nation to struggle out of the gate.
North Carolina, who was ranked No. 1 to start the year, lost games to both Iowa State and Alabama, dropping them to No. 18 in the latest poll. Gonzaga started the year ranked No. 2 and has since been blown out by Texas and Purdue, dropping them to No. 14 and Duke, who started the year ranked No. 7, has lost to Kansas and Purdue by 19 points, dropping them to No. 17.
“There’s a lot of good games, some teams surprising some teams, but it’s all about progress,” Flint said. “You start getting in the middle of January, heading towards February and then you’ll see what teams have done that and how good they’re doing.”
While keeping things in perspective and not worrying too much about the slow start, Flint did acknowledge there’s a lot of work to be done as the Cats look for not only a win over Bellarmine Tuesday but prepare for an important in London against Michigan Sunday, a battle with No. 21 UCLA later this month and the start of SEC play on Dec. 28 at Mizzou Arena against an undefeated Missouri team.
“Are biggest thing is to get everybody together, get everybody on the same page,” Flint said. “We had a lot of guys miss a lot of time. And they hurt you, especially when they’re important to the team. Biggest thing is, let’s just get all on the same page. Let’s get back to taking care of some of the details that we sort of missed with guys being out and all those things like that.
“I think Cal did a great job of having guys understand, hey, we gotta get back to doing things we want to do. Really getting guys back in tune with each other.”
