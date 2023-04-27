Thursday Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon Marcus Eaves made it official by signing his Letter of Intent to play Basketball for Florida Coastal Prep School out of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Eaves spent the first three years of his high school career at Hopkins County Central. As a freshman he scored 240 points, then followed that up the next year with 225. During his junior year he led the Storm with 729 points, placing him 12th in the state that season.
He transferred to Madisonville for his final year, where he helped lead the Maroon to a 22-10 record for the season, 14-5 in the region, and 8-0 in the district including a district championship.
His senior season, Eaves finished with 640 points, bringing his career total to 1,834.
