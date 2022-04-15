Henderson County (5-7) drew first blood last night against the Madisonville-North (5-8), going up 1-0 in the first inning, but the Maroon answered back in the bottom of the second to tie the game a 1-1. It would stay that way until the top of the seventh when the Colonels rallied to retake the lead.
Eric Farmer got things going for the Maroons in the second inning with a walk. Lane Faulk then reached on an error, setting up a flyball single by Parker Mathis to score Madisonville’s lone run in the game.
Two walks and a single to start the final inning allowed the Colonels to load the bases with no outs. Jackson Boggs then hit a batter with a pitch to drive in Henderson’s go-ahead run before Eric Farmer was brought in to relieve. He walked in one run, but then managed to get the Maroons out of the inning, giving up just two runs in the box to trail 3-1 headed to their final at bat.
But the Maroons were unable to mount a comeback in the bottom half, going 3-and-out.
Henderson out hit Madisonville 6-2 in the contest. Parker Mathis was 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Luke Barton also had one hit for the Maroons.
Three pitchers were on the mound for the Maroons. Starter Landon Cline went six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out eight. Boggs was scored with the loss. He went for just a partial inning, allowing one hit and two earned runs.
Madisonville is scheduled to host Marshall County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
