The four remaining teams in the 2nd Region will be at Madisonville-North Hopkins tonight for the second round of the of the girls’ regional tournament.
GAME ONE — 6 p.m.
Game one of the semifinals will tip-off at 6 p.m. tonight on Don Parson Court, with Madisonville hosting Henderson County. The Lady Colonels and Lady Maroons met once this season, with Madisonville getting one of only five losses, falling in a lopsided 76-35 loss.
The two teams hold the top two spots in the 2nd Region rankings, with Henderson County (22-4) coming out just ahead of the Lady Maroons (25-5).
Madisonville is led by senior Camryn LaGrange, who averaged 15.9 PPG this season. She is backed up by three other players who’ve all average double digits per game: Emilee Hallum (11.2), Destiny Whitsell (10.9) and Amari Lovan (10.3).
Only two members of the Lady Colonels squad average double digits, Jarie Thomas (14.6) and Graci Risley (13.6).
Madisonville has overwhelmed opponents this season with the number 17 ranked offense in the state, scoring 62.6 PPG. Henderson, on the other hand, has won games with tough defense, allowing an average of just 36.9 PPG from its opponents, making them the 5th best defense in the state.
GAME TWO- 7:30 p.m.
In the second game of the night, Webster County, the 6th District runners-up, will face Crittenden County, the 5th District Champions. The two teams have met twice this season, with the Lady Rockets taking the December game 60-45. The Lady Trojans rebounded in February, knocking Crittenden off 55-35.
Webster County has averaged just 49.6 PPG to Crittenden County’s 52.2 PPG. The Lady Rockets, however, statistically were the 47th best defense in Kentucky, allowing just 43.6 PPG.
The Lady Trojans are led by Raigon Price, who average 16 PPG this season. The Lady Rocket’s scoring leader is Taylor Guess with a 21.5 PPG average.
The eventual champion of the 2nd Region tournament will advance to the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, where they will face the champion of the 11th Region on March 9 at 7:30 p.m.
