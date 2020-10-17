Boys Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill was named first team All-State in boys golf on Friday by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association based on points earned at high school invitationals. Hill earned a season total 675 points and joins some elite company on the all-state team as two-time defending state champion Jay Nimmo from Marshall County was also selected with 1,045 points. State runner-up Rylan Wotherspoon from Cooper was named Mr. Golf for Kentucky finishing the season with 1,075 points.
Volleyball
Hopkins county Central 3, Union County 1: Playing in their first match since Sept. 29 due to COVID-19 precautions, the Lady Storm ended their regular season with a win in four sets over Union County (25-20, 23-25, 25, 25-16). Central will host the 7th District Volleyball Tournament this coming week as the Lady Storm will face Madisonville North Hopkins in the first round on Tuesday and the winner will play Caldwell County in the final round on Thursday. Both matches will start at 6 p.m.
