It wasn’t pretty, but the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats pulled away from the Bellarmine Knights in the second half to earn a 60-41 victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday and improve to 5-2 on the season.
“That’s a hard game to play and we got guys cramping up in there,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “We had, I think, 31 out of 48 stops in shot clock violations, but you had to play the whole clock. We’ve worked three days on how we finish off the game. First half 10 turnovers, not enough movement and, so we went to our grind stuff, which we have worked on now.
“So you saw that we’re grinding it out, which there are some games you got to do it.”
Things got off to a rocky start for Kentucky’s offense as it was held scoreless for the game’s first three minutes while Bellarmine’s Curt Hopf hit a pair of threes to help the Knights open the game on a 6-0 run and take a 6-4 lead into the game’s first media timeout.
The ugly start continued as, heading into the second media timeout of the contest, Kentucky trailed the Knights 10-6 and had more turnovers (7) than points.
While Kentucky’s offense struggled early, Bellarmine’s wasn’t much better as the two teams entered the third media timeout tied at 12, which bought UK some to find some sort of offensive life as it went on an 8-0 run to take a 21-14 lead into the final media timeout of the half.
Kentucky’s 8-0 run did not phase the Knights as it went on a 7-0 run of its own to tie the game at 21 heading into halftime.
Kentucky’s 21 first half points was its lowest total of any half thus far this season.
“The only lanes that we were getting — only driving lanes we were getting was baseline and when they took that away we didn’t know what to do,” Jacob Toppin said of Kentucky’s first half offensive struggles.
Bellarmine’s momentum continued into the second half as it took a 32-28 lead into the first media timeout behind a pair of threes from Hopf and a third three from Bash Wieland.
Kentucky would use a 6-0 run to take a 34-32 lead into the second media timeout of the half and carried that momentum into the next break as it extended its run to 18-3, highlighted by a pair of CJ Fredrick three’s to increase its lead to 46-35 with 7:03 to play.
The Cats would force Bellarmine to call a timeout just a minute later thanks to a Toppin dunk and Antonio Reeves three that pushed the UK lead to 51-35 with 5:55 left and never looked back as it finished the game on a 9-6 run to secure a 19 point win.
“The change was, like I said, was the energy level,” Reeves said when asked what clicked in the second half for Kentucky. “That (energy) we began with, I feel like the energy was pretty low. We sensed that and in the timeouts and stuff, coach was saying energy, or defensively, we had breakdowns. So when we went into the second half, we were out there focused and we were ready to go,”
Reeves led Kentucky with 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Toppin (12) and Fredrick (11).
Oscar Tshiebwe finished just two points short of another double-double as he scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
As a team, UK shot 41.5% from the field and 31.8% from three.
Hopf led Bellarmine with 15 points and was joined in double figures by Wieland, who scored 10 points. The Wildcat defense held the Knights to just a 30.4% shooting clip from the field and a 28.6% clip from three.
“They did stay disciplined and utilized their length,” Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport said of Kentucky’s defense. “The strongest of teams utilize their advantages and they did that. They contained the ball.”
Kentucky will now get ready to travel across the Atlantic Ocean to London, where it will meet up with Michigan for a battle with the Wolverines Sunday. Tip-off from London’s O2 Arena is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
