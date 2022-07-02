OVL Standings
North
TEAM W-L
1. Henderson Flash 20-4
2. Dubois Bombers 12-12
3. Madisonville Miners 12-12
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 9-14
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs 8-17
6. Louisville Jockeys 6-16
South
TEAM W-L
1. Franklin Duelers 17-6
2. Full Count Rhythm 16-8
3. Fulton Railroaders 12-10
4. Hoptown Hoppers 10-14
5. Paducah Chiefs 7-16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.