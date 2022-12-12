Sales Tax Expansion
Utilities are not the only services affected by the passage of House Bill 8. Also taxable under the expansion of sales tax are: Cosmetic surgery, motor vehicle rentals, ride share services, parking services, photography and photo finishing, Event rental spaces, testing services, accommodations (campgrounds, RV parks).
For more details regarding these changes, visit https://taxanswers.ky.gov/Sales-and-Excise-Taxes.
