The Dawson Springs City Council entertained several visitors at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
After conducting first and second readings of the ordinance on June 20 and June 23, respectively, the Dawson Springs City Council prohibited parking on the west (right side) of Meadows Hill Drive from Poplar Street to Buzzard Lane.
The majority of the visitors present at the meeting were from the Meadows Hill Drive neighborhood affected by the ordinance.
“We are here to voice our opposition to the City Ordinance 2023-08,” said the group’s spokesperson, Tracy Matzke. “Had we been aware that our street, Meadows Hill, would have been the topic of discussion at the May 16 city council meeting, many of us would have attended and voiced our concerns and opposition--we were not contacted.”
“There were some issues that were brought to my attention,” replied Police Chief Mike Opalek, who recommended the change to the council on May 16. “There was an issue, and it came to light--I then went up and measured the street, and realized that it is too narrow for dual parking.”
Meadows Hill resident Bonnie Chappel chimed in, believing the issue arose while construction workers were parked on the street near her home.
“I had volunteer workers to work on my home, and they had both sides of the street blocked,” she said. “I think that all of this came about because of me, and I am very apologetic for it.”
“I’m not going to say it was that instance, but I have been contacted by the street department several times, I’ve been contacted by the water department several times, about ‘We can’t get our trucks through here--we have to serpentine up through cars parked on both sides,’ ” Opalek responded. “I made my recommendations to the city based on a couple of instances that I saw, after speaking with the water department--because the water treatment plant is on top--and after speaking to the street department.”
“The point we’re trying to make is that this does not happen everyday,” said Matzke. “It’s very rare, and in this circumstance, it was a necessity.”
“In fairness to us, we were not made aware of this--we would have been here, we would have been here and voiced our concerns and our objections to this because it isn’t necessary,” she continued. “99% of the time, our street looks just like it was pictured in the paper on June 28.”
“Are you all asking that we remove this parking restriction?” asked Councilman Mark McGregor.
“We don’t want you all to think that we’re picking on you,” McGregor explained before a response could be made. “In the last administration, we were forming a committee and had a discussion over several streets, and then the tornado happened and we didn’t get to do that.”
“This has just been the first street that has been brought up to us since,” he said. “There are other streets in this city that we are going to have to do something about--yours is just the first.”
“Mark, they should have been asked,” Council member Darla Adams said. “They should have been notified.”
“We found out when the paper came out on June 28,” said Matzke. “We had no idea our street was up for discussion.”
“We need to find a happy medium,” proposed Opalek.
After listening to the residents, council members, and the chief of police, Mayor Jenny Sewell suggested a compromise.
“I would ask that Chief Opalek revisit this, visit with these people, and try to come up with something that will work and allow a passage as needed for emergency vehicles,” she said.
Opalek agreed to take the lead role with the objective of assembling a focus group comprised of those residents affected by the parking restriction and representatives from other city departments.
In other news, the council:
• received an update from Park Board Chairperson Tammy Workman. 20 community volunteers with construction expertise will be needed to help assemble the playground at the city park on Nov. 10-Nov. 12, with a rain date scheduled for Nov. 17-19. “This is all contingent upon FEMA releasing the park,” she said.
• voted unanimously (council member Kenny Mitchell was absent), upon the recommendation of the Park Board, to name the pavilions currently being constructed over the BBQ pits in honor/memory of Roy McNeely, Bennie Harper, and the Johnson family. Workman anticipates that the dedication will be held at next month’s council meeting.
• welcomed some promising news from Ray Hagerman, the Executive Director of West Hopkins Industries. West Hopkins Industries, a 501©(3) non-profit group with a purpose of recruiting industry to the area, now owns 40 acres located on the corner of HWY 109 and HWY 62. According to Hagerman, the entity has applied for a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth and will know the results of that application in early 2024. In regards to businesses interested in the property, “We have a couple of prospects, and we work on it every single day,” he said.
• reviewed updates to the employee handbook as presented by Michael Simon, Personnel Services Attorney with the Kentucky League of Cities.
• paid an invoice from Pennyrile RCD, which provides maintenance to the Tradewater River and sponsors the annual ‘Take a Kid Fishing’ event. The $350 invoice was for the current fiscal year.
• approved Executive Order 2023-01, delegating authority to City Administrator Julie Sellers and Street Department Superintendent Bo Hester to suspend a city employee in their oversight--in cases in which Sewell is not available--until the mayor can review the violation causing the suspension. During that time, the employee will be suspended with pay. “This matches the handbook as presented by Mr. Simon,” said Sewell.
• conducted a first reading of Municipal Code Ordinance 2023-16, amending Chapter 31.35 of the municipal code relating to the establishment of non-elected city offices. In its current form, the ordinance details that the city clerk/treasurer, city attorney, fire chief, and assistant fire chief are “non-elected city offices.” The proposed change removes the offices of city attorney and assistant fire chief from the ordinance and adds the office of police chief.
• held a first reading of Salary/Pay Ordinance 2023-15 as presented by Sellers.
• accepted Municipal Order 2023-03, appointing City Clerk Amie Thomas as the local ABC administrator. Thomas’ appointment was recommended by Opalek, as she had served honorably in this capacity before.
• designated Rick Hendrickson to replace Mike Long on the Airport Board in Municipal Order 2023-04. Long resigned form the board after moving out-of-town. Hendrickson’s term expires Dec. 31, 2024.
• was informed by Sewell that the city has received permission from FEMA to “fill-in” the old city pool in lieu of placing a chain-link fence around the perimeter which would have had an estimated cost of $20,000.
