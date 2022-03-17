During the month of March, we give a little extra attention to all of the amazing accomplishments of strong, determined women. Since 1987, the United States has formally recognized March as National Women’s History Month. Every woman has a story to tell and gifts to share with the world. At HCMPL, we are ready to celebrate this month to the fullest. In addition to our awesome National Women’s History display near the front desk, I am going to highlight some of the materials we have in our collection that are perfect for Women’s History Month.
I am Harriet Tubman by Brad Meltzer — I absolutely love this series and the fact that they are illiustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos, and this is one of my favorites. Harriet Tubman’s heroic and pivotal role in the fight against slavery is the subject of the fourteenth picture book in this New York Times bestselling biography series. This friendly, fun biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great--the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of one of America’s icons in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers and that always includes the hero’s childhood influences. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos. This volume focuses on Harriet Tubman’s brave heroism as part of the movement to abolish slavery. As one of the key players in the Underground Railroad, she helped enslaved African Americans escape and find freedom.
The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams — Who has not fallen in love with Jane Goodall and her work with wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania? In this book, Jane Goodall, the world’s most famous living naturalist, and Douglas Abrams, the internationally bestselling co-author of The Book of Joy, explore through intimate and thought-provoking dialogue one of the most sought after and least understood elements of human nature: hope. In The Book of Hope, Jane focuses on her “Four Reasons for Hope”: The Amazing Human Intellect, The Resilience of Nature, The Power of Young People, and The Indomitable Human Spirit. Drawing on decades of work that has helped expand our understanding of what it means to be human and what we all need to do to help build a better world, The Book of Hope touches on vital questions, including: How do we stay hopeful when everything seems hopeless? How do we cultivate hope in our children? What is the relationship between hope and action? Filled with moving and inspirational stories and photographs from Jane’s remarkable career, The Book of Hope is a deeply personal conversation with one of the most beloved figures in the world today.
Becoming by Michelle Obama — I read this memoir last year, and it was honestly one of my favorite reads of 2021. In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. As First Lady of the United States of America — the first African American to serve in that role — she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives, and standing with her husband as he led America through some of its most harrowing moments. Along the way, she showed us a few dance moves, crushed Carpool Karaoke, and raised two down-to-earth daughters under an unforgiving media glare. In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it—in her own words and on her own terms.
Maudie — This DVD, based on the true story of Maude Lewis, is one you should watch. Maud (Sally Hawkins), a bright-eyed, intelligent woman, hunched and with hands disabled by arthritis, yearns to be independent from her overly protective family. She answers an advertisement for a housekeeper by a 40-year-old bachelor, Everett (Ethan Hawke), who owes nothing to anyone. She is a terrible housekeeper and spends most of her time painting. But over time, she wins his heart. When they realize people will actually buy her cards and paintings, he supports and encourages her. Maud’s determination for her art, along with her partnership with Everett, blossoms into a career as a famous folk artist.
