The Madisonville Police Department issued the following reports on Monday:
Mason A. Jones was charged on Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license and possession of marijuana.
John Cristoffer was charged on Friday with possession of a forged instrument, no operator’s license and possession of canceled or fictitious operator’s license.
Jason Miller was charged on Friday with assault and terroristic threatening.
Andrew W. Jimenez was charged on Friday with no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Levi C. Carter was charged on Friday with violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Salazar Gonzalez Perla Margarita was charged on Friday with possession of a forged instrument and possession of canceled or fictitious operator’s license.
Nicolaus Dulin was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Antonio A. Anderson was charged on Saturday with assault, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief.
David D. Whitfield was charged on Saturday with possession of cocaine and shoplifting.
Fontaine Walker was charged on Saturday with possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, shoplifting and failure to maintain insurance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.