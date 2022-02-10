“Show me you love me.”
If ever these words hit your ears, run away. Odds are they are on the lips of one trying to manipulate someone else into doing something they are not prepared to do. They are found on the lips of those who are good at getting others to do what they want without a thought of returning the love they are asking for.
I might even go so far as to say that when we hear that we need to “show God that we love him,” we should listen very carefully to what follows. It may be a true statement on its own, but it is always said for a reason. It usually has something to do with what the speaker believes is clear evidence of showing that you love God. It may be accurate or not. It may come from a place of sincerity or not. It does come from a particular perspective.
The problem with both statements is that they can get things backwards enough to do damage. If we love someone or if we love God, it will show and it will be evident to anyone who is paying attention. There may still be some learning to do and some communication back and forth, but it will be between two people who speak and hear with humility and seeking each other’s good.
Caring is the same. It may be appropriate for one to say, “If you care, then . . .”, but only from a stance of instruction and mutual care. Genuinely virtuous attitudes toward others will always result in action beyond words. The most powerful examples of love and care in my life have been delivered with few or no words at all.
Love and care cannot be faked for long. Ecclesiastes 5:7 says, “There is futility in a multitude of dreams, and ruin in a flood of words, but do you fear God.” Empty talk will be found out.
When it comes to leadership, however, I think that it is sometimes a fair question to ask. Jesus was brutally hard on the religious leaders of his day who spent their time parsing the law, carefully measuring their tithes, and laying burdens on those who were trying to be righteous. Luke 11:46 indicts the lawyers (religious leaders) who could talk a good game, but did nothing to show they cared, “Woe to you lawyers, too! You load men with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers.” To ask such people to show they care is an exercise in futility — they will not understand.
In a sermon from Philippians 2:19-21, the ancient preacher John Chrysostom described the apostle Paul’s love for the believers. “For his love was manifested not simply in reporting his own state, but in his desire to learn of theirs; for this is the part of a soul which has a care of others, which takes thought for them, which is always wrestling for them.” (Chrysostom, Philippians Homily 9)
Paul also wrote about what it means to “live by the Spirit” (i.e. be full of God’s spirit and therefore it shows in our actions, not just our words), “If we live by the Spirit, let us also walk by the Spirit. Let us have no self-conceit, no provoking of one another, no envy of one another. If someone is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual should restore them in a spirit of gentleness. Look to yourself, lest you too be tempted. Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. For if anyone thinks he is something, when they are nothing, they are deceiving themselves.” (Galatians 5:25 — 6:3)
Over the past few months many communities have had the opportunity to both deliver and receive care from friends, family, neighbors, and strangers. We did not have to say, “Show me . . .”, it flowed naturally. It still does.
Our actions cannot be divorced from who we are. If I care, I will never hear the words “show me you care?” If someone loves me, I will never hear the words, “Show me.” There is no need.
It is easy to determine that others are not doing enough. It is another thing to just get on with it and not worry about what others are doing. We cannot make the world safe or fair, but we can make our tiny sphere as safe and fair as possible — if enough of us did that . . .?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.