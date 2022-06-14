Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Tory Bowling was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Stephanie Sue
Scott was charged on Monday with operating
a motor vehicle under
the influence of alcohol and having a rear
license plate not illuminated.
• Emily N. Cox was charged on Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and disorderly conduct.
