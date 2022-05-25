Wreck 1

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a one-vehicle accident in Nebo. According to eyewitnesses, the SUV veered off the roadway for an unknown reason, hit a ditch on the opposite side, went airborne, then struck a utility pole. Webster County EMS responded to the crash, but the driver refused further medical care.

 M G McKinley/Reporter

