The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a total of 9 employees from both the Main Branch and the Dawson Springs Branch. I thought it would be a fun idea to interview HCMPL staff so you, the reader, could get to know us all a little bit better. Today, we are chatting with Shanna Turner.
-What is your position at HCMPL & how long have you worked here?
I am the Children’s & Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator. That is a nicer way of saying I am the Youth Librarian and Bookmobile Lady. I have been with the library for what seems like a lifetime. I volunteered for many, many summers in my tween and teen years. I have been an official a staff member for the last 17 years now.
-How would you describe your role in the library?
(I honestly do not how to answer this question. I do not want to seem like I am tooting my own horn.)
Which role? I wear many different hats here while at the library. One moment I am doing a program. Then next I am fixing a stopped-up commode. Other days I am cataloging items like a mad lady, or planning programs, or troubleshooting why a computer is not working right or why the internet is down again.
-What do you wish people knew about HCMPL?
We are not your traditional library. Most people have this image in their minds that this librarian with huge glasses and her hair up in a bun is going to come around and “shhhh” you if you make a squeak of any noise. We do enjoy the library being quiet, but half the time we are the ones making the noise. I know sometimes when I am doing a program with the kids it tends to get loud.
-What do you like best about your job?
Other than the friends that I have made through programs and other shenanigans that I have done at work, my coworkers. Most people do not know that I get to work with some of the most amazing people every day!
-Besides books, what are you passionate about?
ooohh.....I am not sure. I do love talking about a good book. I guess movies and TV shows are a close second on that list.
-When you’re not reading, what are you doing?
Making things! I enjoy cooking, crafting, and working on building things that can be used around the house.
Or cleaning things.
Or making a huge mess.
-Libraries are constantly evolving. What are some things you would like to see happen at HCMPL?
Would love to see our “Library of Things” expand. It has been a labor of love, but board games are coming soon for checking out.
-If you had any one superpower, what would you choose?
Depends on who you talk to I already have superpowers. Finding a lost book in the library doesn’t mean I have superpowers. I am as normal as anyone could be.
But if I got to choose, I would want self-replication: the ability to replicate oneself. I could be in more than one place at a time! Cover more ground and get some extra things done in a days time.
-Tell us about one book you really love.
The one that does come to mind is ‘A Man Called Ove’ by Fredrick Backman.
It is a heartwarming comical story that you can get a feel for the main character. You know someone who can be described as “the neighbor from hell”, but just because they do not go around wearing a smile all the time does not mean they are not grumpy or hard to get along with. Ove is that person. He has his routines, a short fuse, and is not afraid to tell anyone about it all. But when a new family moves in and accidentally backs into Ove’s mailbox it sets in a chain of events that slowly changes one cranky old man.
-What are you currently reading? (or what was the last book you read?)
I am trying to catch up on my young adult book list. At the moment I am reading ‘The Damned’ by Renee Ahdieh.
This is the second book in the Beautiful Quartet Series. Vampires, werewolves, and other paranormal creatures set in the 1800’s New Orleans. One of the main characters, Celine, is in danger of discovering things from her forgotten past that she is not ready to learn and could destroy most everything that she knows and loves. The fourth book is set to come out December 2023.
