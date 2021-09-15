A major settlement reached with the nation’s leading pharmaceutical distributors leaves Kentucky poised to receive more than $460 million to combat the opioid epidemic that has ravaged several communities.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron discussed the potential impact of the settlement in an interview Tuesday with the Daily News.
“The money that will flow into Kentucky is not a magic elixir, it’s not going to solve the opioid epidemic by itself, but it’s going to be a significant down payment on what we need in Kentucky to help restore hope, bring rehabilitation and break the cycles of addiction,” said Cameron, who was in Bowling Green for a meeting of the Kentucky Search Warrant Task Force at Western Kentucky University.
Announced in July, the settlement resolves thousands of lawsuits brought by state and local governments across the country against pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen as well as Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.
The lawsuits accused the companies of fueling the opioid epidemic by funneling medications into pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders.
The distributors denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle all claims for $26 billion.
