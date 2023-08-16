The Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 as part of the current Maroon football game against Caldwell County.
In this week’s column we need to recognize two additional members of this year’s class who have left a great mark in their days of North Hopkins Athletics.
JIMMY DODDS
Many people today think of Jimmy Dodds as Dr. James Dodds, orthopedic surgeon. However, not too long ago Jimmy Dodds was a three sport athlete.
Dodds is going to be recognized as part of this year’s Hall of Fame not for one sport but as an overall “athlete” as it is hard to pigeonhole him with one sport. He competed at the state level in three separate sports.
Many people remember Dodds as a basketball player because basketball tends to draw the bigger crowds. He lettered four years varsity basketball at Madisonville North Hopkins and was on the three time Regional championship team that made State Tournament appearances in the late 1980s under Coach Don Parsons.
In his senior season in 1990 he was the captain of the team. He scored 42 points in the Regional Tournament game against Caldwell County. That was good enough for second place in Maroon sports history at the time.
Dodds was very active in the summer basketball circuit as he played for the Kentucky Junior All-Stars in a prestigious tournament in Las Vegas prior to his senior season.
He continued his basketball career at Transylvania University. He was a four year varsity player for the Pioneers and played in the NAIA National Tournament in 1994.
In addition to basketball, people remember Dodds as a soccer standout. He was a three year letterman for Coach John Tichenor in his career for Maroon soccer.
He had many highlights in his soccer career but none greater than the fact that he had a “hat trick” (three goals) against Louisville Atherton. Atherton was a State power at that time and Dodds performed the feat in the Elite Eight of the State Tournament. He was also on the 1987 Regional soccer championship team.
The third sport for this all-around athlete was in track and field. Dr. Dodds’ highest achievement was fifth in the State in the 1990 high jump.
Dodds actually had a career best jump of 6 feet 4 inches in the regular season. Unfortunately he was not able to duplicate that at the State meet or he would have been the State champion in that event.
After graduation from Transylvania University he went on to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in
1998. He then completed his orthopedic surgery residency in the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 2004.
He has practiced medicine in Madisonville since then and was most recently awarded the 2022 Loman C. Trover Healthcare Award.
Dodds married the former Carry Lee, who is now a local pediatrician. They have three sons, Drew, Jack and Sam, who have all been good athletes and solid students at Madisonville North Hopkins.
Drew Dodds competed in swimming and holds several school records at North.
Jack Dodds played on the soccer team and was part of the 2000 Regional championship team.
Sam Dodds also played soccer and was also on the 2022 Regional championship team.
COREY SOUTHERS
Corey Southers will be going into the Hall of Fame as a soccer player. He is one of those unique athletes who was able to excel at a sport at the highest level. He is one of the rarest athletes who was able to play Division I athletics.
Southers played Maroon soccer from 2000 to 2003. He was All District four years and First Team All-Region three years.
He also received Honorable Mention All-State his sophomore year, Second Team All-State is junior year, and First Team All-State his senior year.
More importantly Southers was a great goal keeper and leader of the defensive unit. More impressive, however, was that he was Valedictorian of his senior class in 2003. This resume’ helped land a full tuition academic scholarship for both undergrad and grad school at the University of Evansville.
With that background he was able to play for the University of Evansville Purple Aces soccer team from 2004 through 2007. He received a Bachelor of Science in Movement Science degree, summa cum laude (4.0 GPA).
He then stayed on at the University of Evansville and obtained a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and graduated summa cum laude with a 3.93 GPA. During that time he was able to continue to be involved in soccer as he coached the goal keepers for the womens’ team in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
He received many accolades for his college career including Defensive MVP. He was All-Tournament Team at the Big Toe Soccer Classic at the University of Wisconsin.
He was All-Missouri Conference Honorable Mention and he set the Aces single season record for saves with 118 which still stands today.
Today Southers is married to his wife, Marla, and they have two boys, Rhodes and Ames. He owns his own physical therapy practice in Columbus, Ohio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.