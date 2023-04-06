Our society today values expression more than restraint. So much so that expression carries with it an entitlement beyond tolerance to acceptance and endorsement. This sets us up for polarization and makes us vulnerable to ambitious men and women who either promise us what they cannot deliver or make us feel righteous in our contempt for others. We find these ambitious people mixed in with true servants among our religious leaders, politicians, journalists, scientists, and educators. They will do and say nearly anything to gain a following and an advantage.
For most of my adult life segments of evangelical Christianity has carried the banner of a cross in one hand and an elephant in the other while other Christian groups carry the cross and the donkey. We have allowed the inferior banners to become more part of our identity than the cross to the point of violence. Actually, there is nothing new here.
There will always be something that we can be convinced to fear. There will always be events and shifts in moral behavior that will cause us to think that our society is falling apart. The problem is that we are not always the best judges of what we should really fear and there are parts of any society that should be changed. We need secular and religious leaders that understand these things and we need a population that knows how to find them.
Psalm 118:6 — 9 reminds us where we should put our confidence,
“With the LORD on my side I do not fear.
What can man do to me?
The LORD is on my side to help me;
I shall look in triumph on those who hate me.
It is better to take refuge in the LORD
than to put confidence in man.
It is better to take refuge in the LORD
than to put confidence in princes.”
Not all will agree with this, but for believers in God, this is a good place to start. If a leader does not understand where to put their confidence, question their motive.
This, for most Christians in America, is Holy Week. I am writing this on Maundy Thursday. The commandment that we are called to reflect upon this day is another key for locating leaders to see through to better days.
Maundy Thursday gets its name from John 13:34, “A new commandment I give to you, to love one another.” The Latin word for commandment here is “mandatum”, from which we get the words, “mandate”, and “mandatory.” The Latin word evolved into English use as “maundy.’ Hence, Maundy Thursday is the day when we reflect on the command of Jesus that we love one another. Jesus knew that the disciples were about to experience a faith shattering event when he was crucified. It is only love that gets us through the darkest of days that would otherwise scatter us in fear.
This is a day when many Christians will also read the story of the Passover (Exodus 12) and Jesus washing the disciples’ feet (John 13). A reflection of hospitality and service that must accompany the kind of love that Jesus commands of his disciples. This is a day to read Psalm 116 and reflect on faithful ones that have passed from this life to the next. Psalm 116:15 says, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”
Maundy Thursday is a reminder to all of us to keep our priorities in life in the correct order. Those who would be our spiritual and political leaders who call us to set aside love and replace it with fear are not worth our time. When Christians figure this out and take the command of Maundy Thursday seriously then the message of Easter will be better heard.
