A Madisonville man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he led officers on a high speed chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph.
According to the arrest report, an officer was running radar on Anton Rd at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Saturday when he clocked a vehicle traveling at 100 mph in a marked 45 mph zone. The vehicle, a 1982 Honda CM450 motorcycle, was traveling in the center lane of Anton Road and allegedly extinguished all lights as it approached the police cruiser.
Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but reported that the motorcycle failed to yield. The vehicle then decreased its speed to around 40 mph and turned onto Earl Cross Drive, then Jacklin Drive, disregarding a stop sign. It continued onto Lindon Drive and Meadowlark Lane before purposefully driving up an embankment into a grassy field, where it was able to lose contact with officers.
A second officer then reported locating the motorcycle on Fernwood Drive, traveling through the yards of houses. Police say the motorcycle then turned onto Evergreen Circle and Randall Drive before wiping out while attempting to turn onto a gravel portion of Polly Drive.
The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers and identified as Harold L. Daugherty, 36 of Madisonville.
Police located a glass pipe containing meth residue in a saddle bag on the motorcycle. The motorcycle, which did not have a license plate, was reported as stolen from Muhlenberg County.
Daugherty insisted that he did not steal the motorcycle. He said he had instead purchased it from a scrap yard and explained that he had only attempted to flee because he did not have a license.
He was charged with failure to appear, no motorcycle operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance, speeding at more than 26 mph over the limit, fleeing or evading police, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, receiving stolen property (over $1,000 but less than $10,000), possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.